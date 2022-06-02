Fire east of Lake Minnequa prompts pre-evacuations
Several fires are burning on the east side of Lake Minnequa, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the Lake Minnequa neighborhood.
The Desert Willow nursing home is evacuating out of precaution. Staff there says the fire is only blocks away from the building.
This is a developing story.
