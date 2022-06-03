Colorado District 6: Who’s running in the Congressional district for Aurora?

Not too long ago, CO-6 was the swing district of the state, bringing in national dollars and resulting in big waves of ads. The latest round of redistricting has changed that dynamic, giving the district a +15 Democratic tilt, based on the average of eight previous elections.

The redrawn district is based in the urban parts of Arapahoe and Adams counties, losing parts of the more Republican-leaning Douglas County and gaining a bit of purple Jefferson County. It remains one of the most ethnically diverse in the state, after districts one and eight.

Democrat Jason Crow has represented CO-6 since 2019, flipping the seat in a blue wave year, and becoming the first Democrat to represent the district since its creation.

Here’s who’s running this time:

Democrats

Jason Crow: Like last cycle, Crow isn’t facing a primary challenge. The former lawyer and Army veteran has built on his national security background during his time in Congress.

He sits on the Armed Services committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Small Business Committee, where he’s the chair of the Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Workforce development subcommittee. He’s the co-chair of the Democratic Caucus National Security Task Force and a vice chair of the Gun Violence Task Force, and belongs to a number of other caucuses.

He also raised his profile nationally while serving as an impeachment manager during the first impeachment of President Trump. He has a lot of cash on hand for his reelection campaign, currently more than $1.9 million.

Republicans

Steven Monahan: A former Naval aviator, Monahan said he’s running over concerns about “rising crime, inflation, parental role in their children’s education, immigration” and government bureaucracy. He also wants to end green energy subsidies and reduce the trade deficit. He entered the race in February.

Monahan comes to this contest after an unsuccessful bid for the state House in 2020. As of the latest FEC filings, he has raised a bit less than $10,000.