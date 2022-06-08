Summerfest 2022: What to hear and when

Every summer the classical music world comes to Colorado. The Centennial State boasts more summer classical music festivals per capita than any other state! With nearly 20 festivals, it’s impossible to get to all the concerts you’d like to see, so CPR Classical brings the music to you during our 10-week Summerfest programming special.

Here’s what to listen for:

Summerfest Spotlight

Most of the festivals were back in full force last summer and have sent us an avalanche of new recordings from their concerts for us to bring to you. Twice daily we’ll shine a spotlight on our state’s many festivals with fresh recordings from last summer and the best of previous seasons.

Concert Series

When we say that Colorado is a mecca for classical music in the summer, we’re not kidding. World-class orchestras leave their concert halls to come to Colorado for summer residencies. The who’s who of soloists play all across the state. Top performers from orchestras around the nation play nightly at various festivals. If you can imagine cherry picking great performances from many festivals to create a “best-of” concert, imagine no more. Listen for the CPR Classical Summerfest Concert Series to take you around the state in one concert.