Colorado’s water future could look more like Arizona’s. That means a lot less snow and water for the Colorado River.

Parts of Colorado and other Rocky Mountain states could be facing a water future that more closely resembles Arizona, new federal research finds.

The drier and warmer conditions could mean less snow accumulates in the mountains of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming and melts into a water system that feeds the Colorado River, researchers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Earth and Environmental Sciences division found.

Warmer temperatures have already contributed to a 20 percent drop in the flow of the Colorado River since the 1900s, which supplies millions of people across the West with water and hydroelectric power. Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest reservoirs in the U.S., have dropped to all-time lows with decades of ongoing drought.

The new research, published in the journal Earth and Space Science, predicts this water supply will shrink even more as human-caused climate change continues to warm states like Colorado, where the river originates, said Katrina Bennett, a hydrologist who co-authored the paper.

Bennett’s team used computers to analyze patterns in regions across the Colorado River basin and model future climate and drought conditions. Some of the models included warmer temperatures with less snow and rain; others factored for warmer temperatures and larger amounts of snow and rain.

Both scenarios showed a drop in water supplies throughout the Colorado River basin, Bennet said. Even with increased precipitation, the computer models showed the water would evaporate when it makes landfall due to hotter temperatures.

“So that water isn’t really available for us to use as a resource,” Bennett said.