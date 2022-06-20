A Colorado startup wants buildings to suck up carbon, one living concrete block at a time

While the process takes energy, Burnett said algae absorbs enough carbon to make the blocks 90 percent less carbon-intensive than traditional concrete.

Through continued manufacturing improvements and different aggregates, Burnett said his company’s bricks could lock away climate-warming gases inside the walls and foundations of future buildings.

"We'll be at zero net carbon soon, and then we have a clear path to get to carbon negative," he said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Loren Burnett is the president and DEO of Prometheus Materials. Photographed Monday, June 13, 2022, at his company’s production facility in Longmont.

The company manufacturing plant is made from the same planet-warming materials it's working to replace. Traditional concrete blocks lacquered in white paint make up the walls. The floor is made of poured concrete. Outside a garage door, concrete sidewalks and driveways bake in 100-degree temperatures.

Concrete is ubiquitous enough to go unnoticed, but there's a good reason to blame the material for some of the staggering heat.

Since the Industrial Revolution, humanity has relied on the same high-temperature process to make Portland cement, the critical glue that binds much of the modern world. It relies on fossil fuel-fired kilns incinerating limestone at close to 1,500 degrees Celsius, which triggers a chemical reaction that releases even more carbon dioxide into the air.

As a result, cement alone accounts for 8 percent of annual climate-warming emissions, a contribution greater than any single county except for the United States and China — a factor that could grow as nations continue to urbanize and add infrastructure.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Algae being grown in bottles by Prometheus Materials on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the company’s production facility in Longmont.

Cracking into a calcified industry

Those claims of carbon-negative cement have gained early interest from investors.

Prometheus Materials recently announced $8 million in funding led by Sofinnova Partners, a European venture capital firm. Other backers include Microsoft, which hopes the bricks could help it build data centers and meet its corporate climate goals.

The company plans to use the funding to ramp up production of its blocks and other pre-cast materials at the Longmont facility. After that, Burnett said the company plans to create a "just-add-water" mix other companies could use to make concrete in factories or on construction sites.

Unlike traditional cement, the micro-algae has the potential to bind together more aggregates than sand and gravel.