CPR Classical presents: violinist Joshua Bell with the National Repertory Orchestra at the Newman Center July 9th
Superstar violinist Joshua Bell headlines the National Repertory Orchestra's Denver debut on July 9th at the Newman Center. Bell, along with the young professional musicians of the NRO, will perform the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto on his 1713 Huberman Stradivarius violin.
CPR Classical will be there and we hope you will join us! Meet some of your favorite CPR Classical hosts in the lobby before the show and during intermission.
On the program:
Márquez: Danzón No. 2
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Ravel: La valse
Your summertime musical soundtrack
