CPR Classical presents: violinist Joshua Bell with the National Repertory Orchestra at the Newman Center July 9th

Superstar violinist Joshua Bell headlines the National Repertory Orchestra's Denver debut on July 9th at the Newman Center. Bell, along with the young professional musicians of the NRO, will perform the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto on his 1713 Huberman Stradivarius violin.

CPR Classical will be there and we hope you will join us! Enter here to win a pair of tickets to this concert that is sure to sell out! Meet some of your favorite CPR Classical hosts in the lobby before the show and during intermission.

On the program:

Márquez: Danzón No. 2

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Ravel: La valse

The sweepstakes is open through end of day June 29. See CPR sweepstakes rules.