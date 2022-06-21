Fire in north Denver-metro area destroys cars and buildings
Firefighters have gained control of a grass fire near Erie, just off I-25 north of Denver, that sparked Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to the blaze a little after 3:30 p.m. near Huron and 175th streets in unincorporated Weld County.
Two out buildings, multiple vehicles, and equipment were damaged in the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was controlled around 4:20 p.m. Multiple informal requests for evacuations have been lifted.
Mountain View Deputy Fire Marshall Michelle Kelly said there are still some active flames in the area.
“We do ask if the residents and other locals do stay away from the area,” Kelly said. “If residents in Erie and Broomfield continue to smell smoke and are still concerned or see it, they can close their windows and stay inside so that they aren’t out in it. But, there is no risk to their residences.”
The Mountain View Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
