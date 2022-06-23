With Tina Peters on the ballot, Colorado’s GOP Secretary of State primary paints stark differences over elections

Anderson is making the pitch to voters that she is an election professional who would be a steady non-partisan hand, one who would address the concerns of voters of all political stripes — something she argues isn’t the case with Peters, or Griswold.

“I mean, people of good conscience that have questions about how our elections work,” she said. “And I really feel like having a professional in that office that will answer questions — and not vilify folks for it — will take it down a notch, really restore some of that trust that has been eroded over the last few years.”

Who is Mike O'Donnell

Mike O’Donnell Campaign Mike O'Donnell, a GOP candidate for Colorado Secretary of State.

Rounding out the candidates is political newcomer Mike O’Donnell, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Australia and now lives in Yuma county. For twenty years he led a non-profit, Colorado Lending Source, which helped small businesses secure loans.

O’Donnell said he’s trying to take a middle-of-the-road approach, carving out a territory between Anderson and Peters. While he has talked a lot on the campaign trail about the need to clean up the voter rolls, he’s also focused on improving how businesses interact with the Secretary of State’s office, which is in charge of licensing.

“My approach is not to be an attack person, which might show compared to some of the other races. And it has been a little challenging because both sides tell me that I should drop out of the race because I'm stealing votes from either of them,” he said.

O’Donnell got on the ballot through the GOP state assembly, although Peters won more support — and top billing on the ballot — through that process. Anderson submitted petitions to get on the ballot.

The following views of the candidates are drawn from interviews with CPR News and their comments at a forum hosted by the Foothills Republicans in Jefferson County.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks to a reporter in her office, Jan. 30, 2019.

Whether they believe the 2020 election was stolen

Anderson believes the 2020 results were legitimate and has said there is no evidence of any widespread or systematic fraud. She said one of her goals is to help Coloradans to understand how “evidence-based elections” work.

O’Donnell said he doesn’t have enough information to comment one way or the other on the validity of the 2020 election.

“There were lots of people who alleged irregularities in 2016 and a lot more irregularities potentially in 2020,” he said, but “I’m not someone who will tell you definitively one way or the other, and I'd much rather move forward than look back.”

For her part, Peters believes Trump won the 2020 election and highlights that fact as a key difference between her and her opponents.

“Both (Anderson) and O’Donnell believe that Biden won,” she said. “If people aren't willing to at least acknowledge that there's a problem there, I don't see a fix. I don't see them fixing it.”