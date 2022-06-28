Heidi Ganahl leads in early results for Colorado Republican primary election for governor

Heidi Ganahl held a lead in the Republican primary for governor of Colorado as initial results came in. Ganahl, a business founder and a University of Colorado Regent with strong links to the party establishment, held 55 percent of the primary vote as of 7 p.m.

Her opponent, bar owner and business consultant Greg Lopez, had 45 percent of the vote, but thousands of votes remain to be counted.

Ganahl was seen as the frontrunner early on, lining up support from influential Republicans, including former Gov. Bill Owens. She portrays herself as a “mom on a mission” who will get crime and the economy under control. She is the only Republican to win statewide office in recent years.

Lopez ran an outsider campaign about fighting “elitists” in both parties and embracing far-right causes. He benefited from ads from outside groups that built his conservative image. The ads were funded by liberals who think Lopez will be the weaker candidate in the general election.

The end result has remained in question in the final weeks. There was no public polling on the race, and the campaigns were relatively small.

Ganahl has tried to focus her campaign on crime and the economy, while avoiding some of the ideas that animate most of the Republican Party.

She has refused to state her opinion on whether the 2020 national election was legitimate, saying only that “Joe Biden is the president.” Lopez says the election was a fraud.

Both candidates oppose abortion rights. Ganahl would allow exceptions for abortion related to rape, incest and the mother’s health. Lopez would ban abortion with practically no exceptions.

Ganahl’s biggest campaign idea is to eliminate the income tax and slash the gas tax, which would reduce government revenue by about $10 billion a year.