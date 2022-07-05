An Arab American singer reframes music about the Crusades

Unholy Wars director Kevin Newbury says that at this moment, there's an impulse to toss such problematic material aside. But that's not what this team did.

"As artists, our job is to reflect our cultural moment and the world around us and interrogate the material that we're putting onstage or on screen," Newbury says. "It doesn't mean that we throw everything away. We're in this moment of cancel culture, where anything that's problematic is kind of taken off the boards or off-screen, as if we just can't present that anymore. But what if we look at that material through a new lens?"

Sulayman says that he has no interest in being didactic. "You never want to be too prescriptive with these things. I clearly have a point of view, and I have a point of what I'm trying to say, but some people don't want to come to the theater for that — some people want to just enjoy really great music. And I kind of want to explore gray area anyway."

"Hopefully," Sulayman continues, "people will leave the theater talking about it, wondering about it, reading up on the Crusades, reading up on our foreign policy now in the Middle East. But some people will also come in and say, 'I've never heard 17th century Italian baroque music before, and I think it's amazing.' That's also something important and valid."

Onstage, the work is intimate and elemental. The props are simple: chairs, a rope, buckets of water and soil to suggest borders. The animated projections made by visual artist Kevork Mourad evoke Armenian manuscripts, Arabic calligraphy and the architecture of his native Aleppo, Syria.

"For me," Mourad says, "it's only natural to capture the imagery from my childhood and bring it into this piece and somehow have a communication with the Western audience. I'm continuously trying to capture and somehow document what was lost there."

The simplicity of the set works both logistically and aesthetically. For one thing, notes Newbury, it makes future stagings cost-efficient, despite the high-tech projectors and sophisticated lighting.

"I like to say the $5 idea and the $5 million idea have to be the same idea," Newbury laughs. "We could tell this story out on the street with the buckets, the dirt, the rope and the water."

Mourad says that those simple elements also evoke both the family histories of several of the participants in Unholy Wars, but also today's refugee crises.

"I want the setting to be anywhere," Mourad says. "So almost like a troubadour or a refugee, we're carrying with us those images like a tent. We could just strike it anywhere we want."

Through all these elements, Unholy Wars becomes a very current contemplation on intergenerational trauma, belief and self-identity. The creative team hopes that they will soon be able to take their theatrical meditation to audiences across the U.S.

With special thanks to South Carolina Public Radio, who recorded the music for Unholy Wars at Spoleto Festival USA.