Colorado weather: Flash flooding could affect I-70 near the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar Tuesday

Flash flooding caused by excessive rain could once again hit the area surrounding the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for part of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs Tuesday morning. The Grizzly Creek burn scar is located on the steep slopes surrounding the interstate, making it easy for debris and mud to spill onto one of Colorado’s busiest and most important highways.

The warning is in effect until Tuesday evening. Meteorologists do not have an estimate for how much rain will fall, but they noted “gusty outflow winds, brief heavy rain, and frequent lightning” could impact the area.