Motorists Spent The Night In A Highway Tunnel After Mudslide on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Updated on July 30 at 2:27 p.m.

More than 100 people were stranded on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon overnight after mudslides flooded the interstate on Thursday, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said.

No one was reported missing or injured and many stranded motorists have since left the interstate, said CDOT spokesperson Matt Inzeo. Some of the stranded are waiting at a rest area east of Glenwood Springs until it is safe for them to drive out of the canyon, he said.

The interstate will likely remain closed at Glenwood Canyon throughout the weekend as crews continue to clear debris from the road. The area is under a flash flood watch with monsoon rains expected to continue over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

CDOT had initially closed I-70 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday due to a flash flood warning but reopened it after the warning was lifted. A storm quickly developed over the canyon at 9 p.m., leading the Weather Service to issue another flood warning and CDOT to once again close the highway.

About 29 people left their vehicles and followed crews and emergency responders to a CDOT facility inside a highway tunnel at Hanging Lake, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. They sheltered at the facility overnight.

Mudslides in Glenwood Canyon on I-70 on July 29 not only closed the road to traffic, but also trapped some motorists overnight.

A Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus took some of the people trapped to a shelter set up at the Glenwood Springs Community Center early Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Others drove their own vehicles out and followed the bus.

The temporary shelter, opened by the American Red Cross of Western Colorado, will remain open Friday to take in other people unable to return home.

Mudslides have overtaken I-70 in Glenwood Canyon several times this summer, leading CDOT to close the highway about 10 times. Maintenance crews have hovered over the area, shaping natural barriers and repaving sections of the road to help protect the interstate from flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches covering a large swath of northwest and north-central Colorado due to a storm system expected to move through Friday evening. More rain is expected over the weekend.