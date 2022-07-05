Ever wonder what all those numbers mean on your property tax bill? Take a tour of a bill with a Pueblo homeowner and find out.

Where does the home value come from on a tax bill?

Pueblo County Assessor Frank Beltran met Casias in front of the house. Casias asked Beltran how he assessed the value of his property.



“It goes in stages,” Beltran said. “First of all we have the whole county broken out into economic areas, from there we go down to neighborhoods.”

According to Beltran, that gives them a general framework to evaluate each home in a given area. Next they look for similarities in style, size and other characteristics, so they can group comparable properties together. For example, he said, “Is it a rancher? Is it a two-story? Is it a four-level? Does it have a basement?”

He said he also evaluates a home’s age and construction quality. “When you go up to a house, you’ve got to look at it and you’ve got to say, how was it built for the year it was built? Was it average or was it low cost or was it fair construction?”

Casias’ home is an average house for 1935 standards, according to Beltran.

Casias’ most recent tax notice says his home is valued at a little more than $97,000, an amount that will likely change next year. He asked Beltran if he could use that as an appraisal value if he wanted to sell his house.

“No," Beltran said, "because ours is always based on information from 18 months back. For this year, it's based on all of 2019 and the first half of 2020.”

Beltran said current home sales will show up in the 2023 reappraisal and with rising real estate prices, “everybody's going to go up about another 20 percent. We had some last year that went up 50 to 60 percent in some neighborhoods.”

This value that comes from Beltran's office is often referred to as base property value or market value, and as he noted, the assessment cycle lags behind the current real estate market by a couple of years.

What is “assessed value”?

Once the assessor has determined the value of the property, it’s multiplied by what’s known as the residential assessment rate. That number is set by the state to guide how much of Colorado’s total property tax burden is paid by residential owners versus other types of properties. It’s currently 7.15.

So for Casias’ home, the value determined by the assessor is a little more than $97,000. That’s multiplied by 7.15 percent and gives what’s called an assessed value, in this case it's $6,950. That number is plugged into the tax formula, which will eventually determine how much he owes.

How the final tax bill is calculated

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Pueblo homeowner Zach Casias stands with Pueblo County Treasurer on the steps of the county courthouse on May 12, 2022.

At the historic gold domed county courthouse, Pueblo County Treasurer Del Olivas explained what happens next to the assessed value just calculated. It involves mill levies, something voters often see on their ballots. A mill is one dollar on every thousand dollars of assessed value.

Olivas gets the assessed value from Beltran, the assessor, and then adds up various mill levies to come up with a total mill levy. On Casias’ bill, that includes the school district, library and two water conservancy districts, along with the city and county, all of which set their own mill levies annually.



“Each entity determines their own mill levy based on their approved budget,” Olivas said. The total mill levy is then applied to the assessed value to come up with the tax amount.