Mozart had a number of pets over the course of his short life, but one stands out above all the others: his pet starling. The bird first attracted Mozart's attention in May of 1784 when he heard it singing the melody of his latest — and not yet published — piano concerto. How did the bird know the melody if the concerto had not yet been published? Was he psychic?

On this week's Mozart Snapshot, pianist Katie Mahan reveals the story of Mozart's talented bird as she takes a summer stroll through the beautiful Mirabell Gardens and visits the Papagenabrunnen.