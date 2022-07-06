Mozart’s favorite pet: a starling that could sing his melodies
Mozart had a number of pets over the course of his short life, but one stands out above all the others: his pet starling. The bird first attracted Mozart's attention in May of 1784 when he heard it singing the melody of his latest — and not yet published — piano concerto. How did the bird know the melody if the concerto had not yet been published? Was he psychic?
On this week's Mozart Snapshot, pianist Katie Mahan reveals the story of Mozart's talented bird as she takes a summer stroll through the beautiful Mirabell Gardens and visits the Papagenabrunnen.
Katie is a native Coloradan but now lives in Salzburg, where she is following in Mozart's footsteps in her weekly video blog Mozart Snapshots.
Hear Midday Mozart every weekday at noon
Listen to CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top on this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."
Bravo!
You've read another CPR classical story to the end. We have got just the thing for classical music lovers like you: a weekly email newsletter! Sign up here to stay up-to-date on CPR Classical programming, events and stories from the world of classical music.