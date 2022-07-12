Denver celebrates another sports championship — the women of the Mile High Blaze tackle football team

The Blaze is hoping to carry that momentum into next season when they play in the WFA’s top-flight division, the Pro Division. This year, the WFA Pro Division Championship Game was broadcast on ESPN2. The other games were streamed online.

“The goal is to get more people aware,” said Flato, who is also the league’s Director of Operations. "The more we make them aware, the more sponsorships are going to come in to help the players out.”

Flato hopes to get one big-name sponsor to sign onto and get behind the team — in particular, the Denver Broncos. Over the years, she has pushed hard through social media to get the Broncos’ front office to notice her team. With Broncos’ new ownership coming in, Flato has big goals … if she can get their support.

“My goal for us since I took this team over eight years ago was to be able to play a mini-game at a half-time game for the Broncos just so Bronco fans can see there’s football in the Spring,” Flato said. “The women of the Mile High Blaze are willing to put on a game for you guys and give you a season of football when the Broncos are taking off.”