CPR Classical Presents: Anthony McGill with the Colorado Music Festival

Join CPR Classical hosts, Clarinetist Anthony McGill and the Colorado Music Festival on August 4! Peter Oundjian conducts the festival orchestra in Stravinsky’s "The Firebird," the world premiere of a piece inspired by climbing Colorado’s Eldorado Canyon from composer Wang Jie, and Weber’s First Clarinet Concerto featuring Anthony McGill.

McGill is the principal clarinetist with the New York Philharmonic, the first African American to hold a principal position with the Phil. He created a powerful social media movement in the days following the death of George Floyd in 2020 when he posted a black and white video of himself performing a haunting version of "America the Beautiful" and encouraged musicians to #TakeTwoKnees. Hundreds of musicians responded.

McGill and the Colorado Music Festival will be performing in Boulder's historic Chautauqua Auditorium. Hear more about this storied venue in our Summerfest Postcard! And meet some of your favorite CPR Classical hosts in the covered pavilion before the show and during intermission.

Program