Mesa County DA says he will seek to revoke Clerk Tina Peters’ bond

Earlier this year Peters was arrested on ten charges for allegedly helping an unauthorized person access the county’s election equipment and attend a secure software update. Images of the Dominion Voting machine hard drives and passwords were later posted online by election conspiracy theorists.

Reports based on the hard drives of those machines have been debunked.

A judge already barred Peters from overseeing the midterm elections for her county.

“We didn't lose. We just found out more fraud." Tina Peters to supporters at a watch party after her primary loss on June 28th.

While Peters has admitted to many of the allegations she has also defended her actions and maintains that she did nothing wrong. She has long been a champion of false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Anderson, a former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder and a past executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, won Colorado's Republican primary race with 44 percent of the vote. Peters and another candidate split the remainder of the vote, with Peters coming in third out of three candidates.

Peters’ trip to Nevada is just the latest development related to the Mesa county security breach.

Earlier this week, former Mesa county election’s manager Sandra Brown was arrested for conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.

Brown was the election’s manager in May of 2021, when Peters allegedly helped the unauthorized person, Conan Hayes, access the election equipment and make copies of the voting machine hard drives.

Brown’s arrest warrant lays out more details about what led up to and occurred during the annual upgrade of the Dominion voting machines last year. And it names Hayes, a former pro surfer who has become a leading figure in the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, as a key participant in the security breach for the first time.

This is a developing story.