Colorado Springs Utilities says some customers’ personal information was stolen

CSU said it chose to proactively notify customers of the disclosure "in the interest of transparency."

The company issued the following statement regarding the measures CSU takes to keep customer information safe:

"We have a robust cyber security policy and security best practices in place to help prevent data loss and/or unauthorized access. We do not disclose information about you, except as necessary, to perform our utility business operations, sometimes with the help of vendors or business partners, or as permitted by law. To learn more, our privacy disclosure is available on our website."

Colorado Springs Utilities said it will never call or email customers asking for information like credit card numbers, payment or social security numbers. Anyone who receives such communication is asked to not respond, but instead call the utility's Customer Service Center at (719) 448-4800.

The utility is sending a letter out to everyone impacted by the disclosure.