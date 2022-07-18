Denver police opened fire in LoDo this weekend, injuring a suspect — and possibly 5 bystanders

Five bystanders were injured early Sunday after Denver police opened fire on a man who authorities say pointed a gun at them in the Lower Downtown neighborhood.

Police said they were near 20th and Larimer streets around 1:30 a.m. in LoDo when Jordan Waddy, 21, pointed a handgun at officers. Police said Waddy did not fire the gun. Crowds were dispersing from the area as three officers responded to Waddy’s gesture and immediately fired shots at him.

It’s unclear how many times police shot Waddy, but he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

As police fired their weapons at Waddy, three women and two men were hit by what authorities think may have been ricocheting bullets, or shrapnel from bullets aimed at Waddy. Police said they are still working to determine the cause of the injuries. The five victims are expected to survive.

“The department is certainly concerned about these individuals and will remain in contact with them to see how it can best assist with their recoveries,” police said in a press release.

Waddy was arrested and is being held for investigation of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination regarding formal charges, police said.

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, in line with standard police practice, officials said.