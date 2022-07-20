No charges for El Paso County Sheriff candidate accused of bribery

El Paso County Sheriff candidate Joe Roybal will not face criminal charges after allegations of election bribery.

Roybal won the Republican primary in June, beating two challengers for the nomination. Soon after, a video surfaced showing Mel Bernstein, locally known as the Dragonman, offering discounted admission at his gun range to anyone who signed Roybal's petition for candidacy.

43 signatures were collected as a result, according to legal documents associated with the complaint.

It is illegal to offer anyone something of value–directly or indirectly– in exchange for signing a petition. State law calls for violators to be fined up to $1,000 or spend up to a year in county jail.

A complaint was later filed against Roybal for not intervening.

"At the time of the video, I was not aware the discount would be offered for each signature obtained," Roybal said in a statement on his website. "I was surprised and did not know he was going to make the statement; it was not planned nor coordinated with me."

Roybal said as a first-time candidate, he did not have a full understanding of the rules.