Tina Peters is expected to be arrested after allegedly violating her bond again
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is expected to be arrested for allegedly violating her bond after she contacted the Elections Department in Mesa County earlier this week. A restraining order bars Peters from contacting any employees from the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office.
Peters, a Republican, was indicted earlier this year for allegedly tampering with election equipment and for misconduct, in an effort to expose fraud in the 2020 election. She’s facing 10 state charges and an ongoing criminal investigation. She claims her actions were intended to promote confidence in her county’s voting procedures, and were legal.
According to the arrest warrant, Peters emailed Brandi Bantz, the Director of Elections in Mesa County, on July 20th at 2:44 a.m. to ask the county to hand recount the results of the GOP primary race for Secretary of State. Peters lost the GOP primary race in June.
“The court is satisfied that there is probable cause to believe that the person named in the Application has committed the offenses of Violation of a Protection Order, Violation of Bond Conditions.”
Peters has not accepted the results of the Republican primary race in which she lost. The Colorado County Clerks Association said Peters has no legal authority to ask counties for a hand recount in a race that wasn’t close. Colorado’s current Secretary of State has already denied her request for a statewide recount, unless Peters was willing to foot the bill for it, as is the practice in instances where the race isn’t close.
In the early-morning email, Peters said she does have the standing as a candidate to request a recount.
Peters was almost arrested last week for violating her bond when she went to Nevada, despite a judge’s order banning travel. But her attorney explained that he had failed to tell her about the judge’s order barring out-of-state travel and the prosecution did not object to the motion to cancel the warrant for her arrest.
However, Mesa County District Court Judge Matthew Barrett was clear during a court hearing on July 15th, that she had violated her bond last week. “It cannot be disputed. You did not have permission to go to Las Vegas. You did not have permission to leave Colorado.”
Even though he said he followed his general practice of showing leniency he warned that he would not be so lenient for additional violations.
“It will not happen again. It will not happen again. You understand that, Ms. Peters?” said Barrett.
Peters did not immediately return a request for comment.
