Documents provide details on Democrats’ efforts to influence Republican primary in Colorado

New federal campaign filings with the FEC reveal more about Democratic efforts to boost a far-right Republican U.S. Senate candidate ahead of Colorado’s primary in June.

The Senate Majority PAC, aligned with Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, was the only source of funding for Democratic Colorado, which paid for TV ads in the state. The unsuccessful effort sought to boost conservative state Rep. Ron Hanks over businessman Joe O’Dea in the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Despite the ads, O’Dea won the race by 9 points, and he is set to face incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet in the fall.

Democratic Colorado, also a super PAC, spent $4 million on TV and digital ads, including about $1 million in broadcast spots over six days in three major Colorado markets.

“What Democrats did was sleazy, deceitful and more likely than not criminal,” said Kyle Kohli, O’Dea’s communications director. “Joe O’Dea beat Schumer, [George] Soros, and Bennet in June. He’s going to do it again in November.”

A Super PAC associated with Soros donated $2.5 million to SMP on June 3. It was part of almost $29 million SMP raised in June 2022. Super PACs cannot legally coordinate with candidates, and previously Bennet told CPR News that Democratic Colorado was not affiliated with his campaign.