Denver DA charges suspect in LoDo shooting that injured six bystanders

The Denver District Attorney’s Office has formally filed charges against the man injured in last weekend’s police shooting in the LoDo neighborhood.

Jordan Waddy faces three felony counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one misdemeanor count of third degree assault. The 21-year-old was investigated for felony menacing, but the DA decided not to pursue that charge.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17th, officers responded to an altercation at 20th and Larimer Streets in LoDo as bars were being let out. Officers had approached Waddy, who was suspected of having a gun in his front pocket. The officers opened fire when they say Waddy pointed a gun at them; Authorities say Waddy did not fire back. Six bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Waddy was arrested and made his first appearance in court the following day. The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.