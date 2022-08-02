Why mediation didn’t resolve what to do with Pueblo’s Columbus monument

At a busy intersection in Pueblo there’s a monument topped by a bronze bust of Christopher Columbus, a figure whose legacy is controversial. Two years ago a group of Puebloans embarked on mediation regarding what to do with the statue.

Pueblo is known for its ethnic diversity, including many descendants of immigrants from around the globe who came to work in the steel mill. That includes a large Italian community, which gifted the Columbus monument to the city in 1905. Since then they’ve come together there annually to celebrate their history, according to Puebloan Jerry Carleo.



Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Puebloan and mediation participant Jerry Carleo talks about the Columbus monument in Pueblo. The main Pueblo City-County Library can be seen in the background. (May, 2022)

“It was a recognition of thankfulness for being able to come to America, to live, grow and allow the family to be safe,” he said.

Indigenous, Hispanic and people of other backgrounds have also gathered by the monument for decades — to protest. For them, Columbus symbolizes colonialism, exploitation and racism. The protests often include songs, dancing and drumming and some drivers honk and hold their fists up in solidarity as they drive by.

“We do not want any confrontation,” Indigenous protester Tzavii Stevens said. “We don't want any enemies out here. We want something peaceful.”

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Mediation participant Tziavii Stevens at left, dances with other Indigenous protestors in front of the library across the street from the Columbus monument in Pueblo. (April 24, 2022)

They wanted the monument taken down or moved elsewhere. The Italian community wanted the monument to remain where it is.

In 2020, as unrest erupted around the nation, tensions over the Columbus bust in Pueblo escalated too. So the city brought in a professional mediator, lawyer Fred Galves, who grew up in the area and now handles community engagement at CSU-Pueblo. Both groups were entrenched in their positions, Galves said, yet still sent a handful of representatives to the mediation.



“There's all this history, all this mistrust, but they still wanted to talk,” he said. “They still wanted to see if it would be worthwhile to try to find some kind of solution. They didn't know what it would be or even if it were possible. But I did think that there was open-mindedness on both sides.”