How you can help support refugees and immigrants in Colorado

“When a young person arrives from Congo, for example, we might pair them with another student from Congo who can help translate,” Thomas said.

Participants have formed six different teams in Aurora who play against each other and with other teams formed through local school districts and recreation and parks departments.

Weekly game days will occur on early release days on Wednesdays, starting in September, Thomas said, adding that first-generation children of immigrants, who speak a language other than English at home, can also participate.

Volunteer with The African Community Center

Not only young people, but adults as well, often need support and community. To help them with that, The African Community Center is seeking about 50 volunteers to support refugees coming to Colorado by being First Friend Volunteers. They will meet three times a month with refugees either in person or virtually, and help them with things like setting up a bank account, getting a library card, and getting situated in their new homes.

Volunteers can meet their new friends either in person at public places, or virtually. The first step in volunteer training will be virtual on Tuesday, Aug., 9 at 5:30 p.m., with a second one later in the month. To sign up, go here.

Ruthann Kallenberg, the Center’s Community Engagement Coordinator, said no special skills are necessary. All anyone really needs, she said, is “just having a heart for reaching out to others, and getting to know people from around the world … you don’t need a Master’s degree or a Bachelor’s degree to participate.”