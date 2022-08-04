Student debt, equity and work experience are in the lesson plan at the Colorado Department of Higher Education this year

As the fall semester quickly approaches, Colorado’s higher education leaders have set ambitious goals for the coming year.

The state’s Department of Higher Education — a coordinating body for Colorado’s higher education institutions, not a governing one — released its annual report last month. It highlighted issues Colorado’s universities addressed, like food insecurity, loan forgiveness and non-traditional-student programs.

The report also identified several areas they hope to focus on in the next school year, as the department aims to make progress on these three issues: affordability, equity and workforce development this year.

Reducing the number of students with debt

Perhaps the most ambitious and noteworthy goal the department — as well as the Polis administration — has identified, is to reduce the amount of student debt and the number of students taking on debt.

About 50 percent of students who get bachelor’s degrees in Colorado leave with debt. That debt averages at about $26,000. Both figures are lower for students who get two-year associates degrees.

Angie Paccione, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, said the data isn’t too bad, especially because the number of students graduating with debt has steadily declined since 2013.

“Some debt is good debt,” Paccione said. “And if you got a significant degree and you can turn that degree into a successful career, then $26,000 for only half of the students who are graduating is not bad debt.”