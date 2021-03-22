Fort Lewis College Shows The Way As Colorado Considers Tuition Change For Native Americans

Chantel Jones, a public health major at Fort Lewis, agreed. She said resources and spaces need to be available for Indigneous students in order for them to succeed. While working with inclusive faculty and peers, she was able to chart out her career goals.

“My ultimate goal is to actually develop a health promotion program incorporating traditional Navajo healing properties, the aspects of the environment, to empower and heal patients with diabetes in the Navajo nation,” Jones said. “Being at the college sort of inspired me to come up with that idea and sort of mentally build that health promotion program.”

Advocates also say college recruitment efforts need to be reexamined if the bill passes. For Jones, applying for colleges in high school was a difficult time. She and other Indigenous students didn’t get the same amount of attention from counselors and recruiters other non-Native students received.

“When I was signing up for my FAFSA, nobody was really giving me any guidance,” she said. “They kind of just sat me down in front of a computer and told me to fill it out. I didn't know what any of these numbers meant and how to fill it out. I had to ask another teacher who had nothing to do with counseling. She was actually Native American herself and she sat by me and we went through together and I eventually filled it out.”

Colorado’s other universities will also have to put significant effort into revamping their outreach to tribal communities. Ernest House Jr, a Fort Lewis trustee member and the former executive director for the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, said the bill’s potential passage is virtually pointless if colleges don’t get the word out.

“There's a few things that should happen. One, broaden the prospective students' awareness, education. I think that the other thing is stronger communication with counselors, high school counselors and also tours with middle school students and high school students in getting the availability of opportunities to bring them on campus,” House Jr. said.

Senate Bill 21-29 passed through the Senate Education Committee unanimously. It awaits a hearing in the appropriations committee. According to the bill’s fiscal note, it would require an additional $240,000 budgeted to the College Opportunity Fund. It also predicts a reduction in tuition revenue of up to $3 million. Other states, like Iowa, Utah and Washington have adopted similar policies.