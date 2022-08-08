Colorado weather: I-70 reopen in Denver, more storms forecast for Southern Colorado Monday

The Denver Fire Department rescued at least 19 people from flooded roadways Sunday evening after a storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain on parts of the city in a matter of minutes.

A stretch of I-70 in northeast Denver closed for several hours after water pooled in a newly-constructed section of the highway, stranding hundreds of drivers.

The fire department also pulled at least 8 people from another flooded underpass at 38th and Blake streets, said J.D. Chism, a DFD lieutenant.

“That included multiple children and a baby,” Chism said. “There were multiple other locations where drivers were stranded that we’re still getting reports from.”