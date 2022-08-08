Getting outside has been difficult for Denverites with disabilities during the pandemic. One group is trying to help

But on this day, Morris had a guide: Jaime Lewis, transit advisor for the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition. Lewis landed a small grant from the Denver Community Active Living Coalition that allowed him to launch an “Urban Discoveries” program through August that is paying for one-day excursions like Morris’ outing to Nederland.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver artist and author Sherrill Morris watches as Jaime Lewis, transit advisor for the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, boards an RTD bus at Union Station, headed for Boulder and eventually Nederland, on Saturday, July 27, 2022.

“A lot of our community pretty much became shut-ins because of the vulnerability of catching COVID,” said Lewis, who uses a wheelchair. “Now that COVID is relaxed a little bit, we just figure, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to just advertise and try to get people out of their houses?”

Lewis has mapped out 10 destinations reachable by RTD buses and trains, including Denver’s Washington Park, Chautauqua Park in Boulder and downtown Nederland. He hopes to incorporate the Colorado Department of Transportation’s new Pegasus shuttle service that stops in Interstate 70 communities like Frisco, Idaho Springs and Avon sometime in the future too.

“I’m excited to explore that myself,” he said.

Morris’s excitement grew the farther we got from Denver.

After a transfer in Boulder, we rumbled up a steep canyon to Nederland. Morris leaned toward the window, camera in hand, exclaiming at the beauty of the creek below and the people high above us on the canyon’s walls.

“I’ve never seen somebody rock climb in real life,” she said. “Wow.”

We pulled into Nederland. Lewis led us through town, pausing to let Morris take photos of flowers — inspiration for her artwork — and the Indian Peaks to our west.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver artist and author Sherrill Morris walks alongside Jaime Lewis, transit advisor for the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, in Nederland, on Saturday, July 27, 2022.

But the town was busy, with lots of cars and lots of noise. Many sidewalks were crumbling or non-existent. The sun beat down overhead. It all felt a little overwhelming.

“I’m tired,” Morris said after about 15 minutes. “It’s warmer up here than I thought it would be.”