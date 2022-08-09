Northbound I-25 fully reopens following diesel spill near Denver Tech Center
Updated at 10:50 a.m.
All northbound lanes of I-25 are reopen near Belleview Avenue in Greenwood Village following a crash and hazmat spill early this morning.
Greenwood Village police said they responded around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a box truck with a ruptured fuel tank near the Denver Tech Center. Nobody was injured during the single-vehicle crash, and police are still investigating the cause. All five northbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours due to the spill.
About 100 gallons of fuel spilled across the highway, according to Rodney Valenzuela, Public Information Officer for the Greenwood Village Police Department. CDOT clean-up crews arrived on the scene around 7 a.m. and are working to fully reopen the interstate.
Travel along the southbound side was not affected.
