Northbound I-25 fully reopens following diesel spill near Denver Tech Center

Updated at 10:50 a.m.

All northbound lanes of I-25 are reopen near Belleview Avenue in Greenwood Village following a crash and hazmat spill early this morning.

Greenwood Village police said they responded around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a box truck with a ruptured fuel tank near the Denver Tech Center. Nobody was injured during the single-vehicle crash, and police are still investigating the cause. All five northbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours due to the spill.