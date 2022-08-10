LOOK: Concert photos from CPR Classical Presents

CPR Classical teamed up with two Colorado ensembles for some amazing concerts this summer: the National Repertory Orchestra with violinist Joshua Bell and the Colorado Music Festival with clarinetist Anthony McGill. We loved meeting listeners and sharing in these incredible performances – it was definitely a highlight of our year! Share in these memories or revisit the performances with the photos below, taken by the NRO's Joshua Geurink and CPR’s Hart van Denburg.

National Repertory Orchestra on July 9

The NRO made their first ever trip to Denver from Breckenridge to perform at the Newman Center! Michael Stern conducted a program of Ravel, Bernstein and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring Joshua Bell. What an incredible night!

Joshua Geurink CPR's Karla Walker and NRO CEO Dave DePeters explaining the history of the NRO, and its start as the "Blue Jeans Orchestra."

Joshua Geurink Joshua Bell shares a laugh with conductor Michael Stern and National Repertory Orchestra violinists. They scored a standing ovation after the first movement of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, and Stern joked "if you liked that, wait until you hear what comes next!"

Joshua Geurink The National Repertory Orchestra brings top young professionals to Colorado each summer.

Joshua Geurink In addition to Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, the NRO played Ravel's La Valse, Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story and Márquez's Danzón No. 2.

Joshua Geurink After Bell's performance, he received four curtain calls from the audience from the enthusiastic and appreciative audience at the Newman Center.

Joshua Geurink Violinist Joshua Bell with his 1713 Huberman Stradivarius violin.

Joshua Geurink The orchestra looking out into the audience for the evening. CPR Classical was thrilled to be part of it.

Colorado Music Festival on August 4



CPR Classical spent a beautiful evening in Boulder at the historic Chautauqua auditorium with the Colorado Music Festival and soloist Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic. We loved meeting listeners and chatting with composer Wang Jie, whose work "Flying On the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains" was premiered at the concert. It was inspired partly by her climbing adventures in Colorado’s Eldorado Canyon.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, performs with the Colorado Music Festival. Peter Oundjian conducts.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News CPR Classical's Karla Walker, Scott Clemens, Matt Weesner, and Monika Vischer setting up for the concert.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Inside Boulder’s Chautauqua Auditorium, performing for a full house.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Composer Wang Jie premiered her “Flying On the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains” at the Colorado Music Festival. Matt Weesner took a moment to talk with her about it.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Anthony McGill on stage before the performance.

Karla Walker met Kenneth Tompkins during intermission - principal trombonist with the Detroit Symphony.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Composer Wang Jie on stage with the Colorado Music Festival after the world premiere of her “Flying On the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains."