LOOK: Concert photos from CPR Classical Presents
CPR Classical teamed up with two Colorado ensembles for some amazing concerts this summer: the National Repertory Orchestra with violinist Joshua Bell and the Colorado Music Festival with clarinetist Anthony McGill. We loved meeting listeners and sharing in these incredible performances – it was definitely a highlight of our year! Share in these memories or revisit the performances with the photos below, taken by the NRO's Joshua Geurink and CPR’s Hart van Denburg.
National Repertory Orchestra on July 9
The NRO made their first ever trip to Denver from Breckenridge to perform at the Newman Center! Michael Stern conducted a program of Ravel, Bernstein and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring Joshua Bell. What an incredible night!
Colorado Music Festival on August 4
CPR Classical spent a beautiful evening in Boulder at the historic Chautauqua auditorium with the Colorado Music Festival and soloist Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic. We loved meeting listeners and chatting with composer Wang Jie, whose work "Flying On the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains" was premiered at the concert. It was inspired partly by her climbing adventures in Colorado’s Eldorado Canyon.
Classical music in for any season
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top on this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."
