LOOK: Concert photos from CPR Classical Presents

Runout Concert_Newman Center_Michael Stern_Joshua BellRunout Concert_Newman Center_Michael Stern_Joshua BellJoshua Geurink
Michael Stern and the National Repertory Orchestra welcomed violin superstar Joshua Bell to the stage for their trip to Denver - and Denver loved hearing them!

CPR Classical teamed up with two Colorado ensembles for some amazing concerts this summer: the National Repertory Orchestra with violinist Joshua Bell and the Colorado Music Festival with clarinetist Anthony McGill. We loved meeting listeners and sharing in these incredible performances – it was definitely a highlight of our year! Share in these memories or revisit the performances with the photos below, taken by the NRO's Joshua Geurink and CPR’s Hart van Denburg.

National Repertory Orchestra on July 9

The NRO made their first ever trip to Denver from Breckenridge to perform at the Newman Center! Michael Stern conducted a program of Ravel, Bernstein and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring Joshua Bell. What an incredible night!

Runout Concert_Newman Center_Michael Stern_Joshua BellJoshua Geurink
CPR's Karla Walker and NRO CEO Dave DePeters explaining the history of the NRO, and its start as the "Blue Jeans Orchestra."
Runout Concert_Newman Center_Michael Stern_Joshua BellJoshua Geurink
Joshua Bell shares a laugh with conductor Michael Stern and National Repertory Orchestra violinists. They scored a standing ovation after the first movement of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, and Stern joked "if you liked that, wait until you hear what comes next!"
Runout Concert_Newman Center_Michael Stern_Joshua BellJoshua Geurink
The National Repertory Orchestra brings top young professionals to Colorado each summer.
Runout Concert_Newman Center_Michael Stern_Joshua BellJoshua Geurink
In addition to Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, the NRO played Ravel's La Valse, Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story and Márquez's Danzón No. 2.
Runout Concert_Newman Center_Michael Stern_Joshua BellJoshua Geurink
After Bell's performance, he received four curtain calls from the audience from the enthusiastic and appreciative audience at the Newman Center.
Runout Concert_Newman Center_Michael Stern_Joshua BellJoshua Geurink
Violinist Joshua Bell with his 1713 Huberman Stradivarius violin.
Runout Concert_Newman Center_Michael Stern_Joshua BellJoshua Geurink
The orchestra looking out into the audience for the evening. CPR Classical was thrilled to be part of it.

Colorado Music Festival on August 4


CPR Classical spent a beautiful evening in Boulder at the historic Chautauqua auditorium with the Colorado Music Festival and soloist Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic. We loved meeting listeners and chatting with composer Wang Jie, whose work "Flying On the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains" was premiered at the concert. It was inspired partly by her climbing adventures in Colorado’s Eldorado Canyon.

22020804-COLORADO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-CHAUTAUQUA-MCGILLHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, performs with the Colorado Music Festival. Peter Oundjian conducts.
22020804-COLORADO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-CHAUTAUQUAHart Van Denburg/CPR News
CPR Classical's Karla Walker, Scott Clemens, Matt Weesner, and Monika Vischer setting up for the concert.
22020804-COLORADO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-CHAUTAUQUAHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Inside Boulder’s Chautauqua Auditorium, performing for a full house.
22020804-COLORADO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-CHAUTAUQUA-JIEHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Composer Wang Jie premiered her “Flying On the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains” at the Colorado Music Festival. Matt Weesner took a moment to talk with her about it.
22020804-COLORADO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-CHAUTAUQUA-MCGILLHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Anthony McGill on stage before the performance.
Karla Walker met Kenneth Tompkins during intermission - principal trombonist with the Detroit Symphony.
22020804-COLORADO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-CHAUTAUQUA-JIEHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Composer Wang Jie on stage with the Colorado Music Festival after the world premiere of her “Flying On the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains."
22020804-COLORADO-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-CHAUTAUQUAHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Karla Walker meets a listener before the Colorado Music Festival Concert.

