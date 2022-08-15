Colorado weather: Rain brings flash flood warnings, cooler temperatures Monday

Colorado will see lower temperatures across the state as rainstorms pose flash flood risks for Interstates 70 and 25.

Flood watches are in effect Monday for the Front Range, Park County and the Palmer Divide from 1 p.m. until midnight. Weather officials say up to two inches of rain could fall in under 45 minutes along the foothills and in central Colorado.

That amount of rain falling in such a small time frame could trigger flash flooding near burn scars, on roads with poor drainage and in low-lying areas. A rainstorm in Denver stranded hundreds of motorists on Interstate 70 last week, likely due to a faulty pump system.