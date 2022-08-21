What to do if your $750 TABOR check hasn’t come in the mail yet

The state is adamant checks will arrive, eventually even though it may take until the end of next month. After all, an estimated 3.7 million Coloradans are eligible. That’s 3.7 million checks to print and send – yes they are actually printing real checks and sending via good ole U.S. postal service – since refunds aren’t available via direct deposit.

So far, over half of the checks have been cashed, according to state officials. Those who have yet to receive the refund can check its status in two ways.

Eligible Coloradans can call 303-951-4996 or visit https://tax.colorado.gov/where-is-my-refund.