Monte Vista is working to grow its outdoor recreation economy, now with help from a federal program

Monte Vista, a small town in the San Luis Valley, is receiving federal help to grow its outdoor recreation economy. It’s one of 25 communities across the country chosen from a pool of more than 100 applicants for the program.

Assistance comes from the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program, which is a collaboration between the EPA, USDA, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC).

The program provides technical planning assistance to small towns, though it does not give grant money to recipients. It aims to help rural communities leverage their nearby access to the outdoors to grow their local economies.

“The economic impact of outdoor recreation near our national forests and grasslands is vital to support health and prosperity in rural America,” said U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore in a recent statement.

Mick Daniel, who directs the non-profit San Luis Valley Great Outdoors, said building up the town’s outdoor economy is key for the area’s growth.

“In the San Luis Valley, I’ve heard every economic development scheme at this point that could happen,” he said, “and what if it was just as simple as a trail in a community?”