Michael Bennet and Joe O’Dea both launch Spanish-language TV ads as they try to sway Latino voters

The two men competing in Colorado’s U.S. Senate race are putting more dollars into their efforts to woo Spanish-speaking voters.

On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet released his first Spanish-language TV ad of the campaign season.

It comes on the heels of a new Spanish-language TV ad released by Republican challenger Joe O’Dea and is a sign of how important the Latino vote may be in the upcoming midterm elections for both campaigns.

Michael Bennet's ad focuses on his economic policies

Bennet’s ad, titled ‘Logros’ or ‘achievements’, focuses on his recent legislative accomplishments, specifically the work Bennet has done to — he claims — build an economy in Colorado that grows for everyone and not just those at the top.

It highlights Bennet’s support for aid to small businesses during the pandemic, renewable energy sector jobs, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and the American Rescue Plan, which included an expanded Child Tax Credit that Bennet pushed for, but has since lapsed.

“These successes prove that Michael Bennet is on our side,” the ad says.

The ad buy will run on Spanish-language stations, including Telemundo and Univision, in the Denver and Colorado Springs markets. While it’s his first TV ad targeting this audience, Bennet ran a digital ad in Spanish in April last year that also touted the benefits of the American Rescue Plan for Coloradans.