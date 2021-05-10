State And Local COVID Aid Money Is On The Way. This Is What Each Colorado County Will Receive

Colorado will be getting $3.8 billion in state aid and $265 million in non-entitlement funding. Nineteen of the state’s metro areas will also receive direct aid. The Denver metro area will get $166 million, Colorado Springs will get $28 million, Grand Junction $10.4 million, Greeley $20.9 million and Colorado Springs will receive $76 million.

Other metro areas getting direct funds include Arvada, Aurora, Bouder, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Centennial, Commerce City, Lakewood, Longmont, Loveland, Parker, Pueblo, Thornton and Westminster.

All 64 Colorado counties will also receive direct aid, ranging from $159,275 for Hinsdale and $399,160 for Dolores County to $63 million for Weld and $127.5 million for Arapahoe County.

The funds are intended to support COVID-19 response efforts to bring the pandemic under control, replace lost revenue to help keep up vital services and jobs, support economic stabilization for businesses and households, aid communities and populations hit hardest by the crisis, and invest in infrastructure — specifically water, sewer and broadband.

The money cannot be used to offset declining tax revenue or for pension funds.

State leaders held a listening tour earlier this year to collect ideas on how to spend the money coming from the American Rescue Plan.

Lawmakers from both parties have already outlined broad priorities, like infrastructure and education. Now that they have more precise dollar amounts, the plan is to make some spending decisions during the current legislative session. But lawmakers may still need to return for a special session in the fall to finalize their plans, or they could delay their final allocation decisions to next January when they’re back at the Capitol.

Here are county-level breakdowns for the federal money:

County Amount of aid County Amount of aid County Amount of aid Adams

$100,502,964 Fremont $9,292,165 Morgan $5,646,118 Alamosa $3,153,070 Garfield $11,666,145 Otero $3,550,287 Arapahoe $127,534,910 Gilpin $1,212,630 Ouray $961,868 Archuleta $2,724,969 Grand $3,056,145 Park $3,660,420 Baca $695,567 Gunnison $3,391,789 Phillips $828,426 Bent $1,083,267 Hinsdale $159,275 Pitkin $3,451,031 Boulder $63,359,749 Huerfano $1,339,661 Prowers $2,364,268 Broomfield $13,687,000 Jackson $270,380 Pueblo $32,714,388 Chaffee $3,953,914 Jefferson $113,217,801 Rio Blanco $1,228,363 Cheyenne $355,650 Kiowa $273,099 Rio Grande $2,188,483 Clear Creek $1,884,111 Kit Carson $1,378,509 Routt $4,979,881 Conejos $1,593,725 La Plata $10,920,270 Saguache $1,325,482 Costilla $755,004 Lake $1,578,574 San Juan $141,405 Crowley $1,177,278 Larimer $69,323,447 San Miguel $1,588,675 Custer $984,400 Las Animas $2,817,620 Sedgwick $436,648 Delta $6,052,853 Lincoln $1,107,352 Summit $6,023,523 Denver $141,252,212 Logan $4,352,686 Teller $4,931,321 Dolores $399,160 Mesa $29,953,485 Washington $953,321 Douglas $68,207,548 Mineral $149,369 Weld $63,028,767 Eagle $10,707,773 Moffat $2,580,067 Yuma $1,946,073 El Paso $139,929,837 Montezuma $5,085,741 Elbert $5,191,795 Montrose $8,305,240

CPR’s Bente Birkeland contributed to this story