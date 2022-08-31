In Boulder visit, Nancy Pelosi calls on Western states to lead the charge on Colorado River issues

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the National Center for Atmospheric Research — the campus in Boulder that’s a hub for scientists studying climate change and water — on Wednesday. Speaking on a plaza with a sweeping view toward the plains, she and Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse promoted Democrats’ recent climate and tax package.

The new law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, totals hundreds of billions of dollars, and it includes $4 billion for water conservation efforts along the Colorado River.

The aid comes as reservoirs on the river have dropped to unheard-of levels, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has announced cuts that will limit water supplies to some lower-basin states and Mexico.

Asked how the federal government should intervene in the tense negotiations between the watershed states, Pelosi stressed that Congress would look to the states to lead the way.

“It's not a question of what we tell them. It's how we listen to them as to what the best possible path is to go forward,” she said. “But if we get a running start with some of the [new] resources, we can see a clearer path, rather than just coming with nothing.”