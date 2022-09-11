Arvada police officer killed, suspect in custody

A police officer in Arvada was killed in the line of duty and a suspect has been arrested, the Arvada Police Department said Sunday.

The officer was responding to a disturbance in the city northwest of Denver at about 1 a.m. Sunday when he was shot and killed, KMGH-TV reported. Officials said they were trying to separate several "belligerent" people when a suspect fired shots. Officers exchanged gunfire and injured the suspect. Both the suspect, and a female victim hit in the crossfire, were taken to a hospital and are expected to live.