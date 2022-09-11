Arvada police officer killed, suspect in custody
A police officer in Arvada was killed in the line of duty and a suspect has been arrested, the Arvada Police Department said Sunday.
The officer was responding to a disturbance in the city northwest of Denver at about 1 a.m. Sunday when he was shot and killed, KMGH-TV reported. Officials said they were trying to separate several "belligerent" people when a suspect fired shots. Officers exchanged gunfire and injured the suspect. Both the suspect, and a female victim hit in the crossfire, were taken to a hospital and are expected to live.
Arvada Police Chief Link Strate identified the slain police officer as 27-year-old Dillon Michael Vakoff.
"Dillon is an example of everything that is good about a police officer,"Strate said at a news conference Sunday morning.
Vakoff joined the Arvada Police Department in 2019 after serving in the U.S. Air Force for six years. He graduated from Ralston Valley High School in Arvada in 2012.
The shooting suspect's name has not been made public. The investigation is ongoing.
