Colorado weather: Temperatures will go back up this week after preview of fall
False fall has struck Colorado again. After a weekend of sweater weather, temperatures will rise again to at least the mid-80s for much of the state.
Temperatures across the Denver metro area and the Front Range are unlikely to reach the record-breaking heights of last week. But the same cannot be said for Grand Junction and other parts of the Western Slope, which will see temperatures in the low 90s Monday.
Colorado Springs, Pueblo and La Junta in Southern Colorado will see temperatures approaching 90 degrees, which could be brought down by thunderstorms in mountainous areas.
In the Four Corners region, chances of thunderstorms will begin developing Monday afternoon, and persist through Thursday.
It will get slightly cooler across the state Tuesday, as a small storm system rolls through, bringing thunderstorms and a chance of rain. Forecasters said that could lead to flooding in burn scar areas.
“These storms will push into the urban corridor and plains Wednesday evening, decreasing in coverage and strength,” a National Weather Service forecast said. “Another round of storms will occur Thursday but drier conditions are likely for all areas Friday through the weekend.”
Smoke that turned skies gray last week has mostly dissipated. Smoke from the 46,000 acre Mosquito Fire in northern California is not expected to flow into the state at this time. However, air pollution across Colorado is likely to remain at moderate levels.