Colorado weather: Temperatures will go back up this week after preview of fall

False fall has struck Colorado again. After a weekend of sweater weather, temperatures will rise again to at least the mid-80s for much of the state.

Temperatures across the Denver metro area and the Front Range are unlikely to reach the record-breaking heights of last week. But the same cannot be said for Grand Junction and other parts of the Western Slope, which will see temperatures in the low 90s Monday.

Colorado Springs, Pueblo and La Junta in Southern Colorado will see temperatures approaching 90 degrees, which could be brought down by thunderstorms in mountainous areas.