Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts

Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray.

Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.

Wildfire smoke can be dangerous for people further from the fire’s origin. It also poses several health threats, especially for those with preexisting conditions. Inhaling smoke can also cause headaches, a runny nose, a cough, and difficulty breathing. Younger people and older people tend to be more susceptible. State public health officials say those prone to respiratory symptoms should reduce outdoor activity.