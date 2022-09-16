There are lots of vacant storefronts in Downtown Denver. The city — and its boosters — are offering free rent to some businesses who take a chance there

So far, none of the participants have opted to make their temporary storefront permanent, but that’s the ultimate goal.

“That is our hope,” said Sarah Wiebenson, the director of economic development at the Downtown Denver Partnership and the point person for Pop-Up Denver. “Eventually they'll be given this runway to success, that they have the time to build up a customer base by not paying base rent.”

Landlords have been pleased with the results, according to Wiebenson, even though it means they’re not collecting rent on the real estate.

“When you have foot traffic coming and going from the pop-up, that increases the visibility for the lease-paying tenants next door. It also shows the viability of a space that may have sat empty for quite a long time,” she said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Pedestrians pass papered-over windows of an empty retail space on the 16th Street Mall in Denver, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A Denver Police motorcycle parked on the 16th Street Mall in Denver, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, by a storefront for rent under the Denver Pop-Up program.

Landlords retain the option to replace the pop-up with a paying tenant if they can find one. If that happens, the Downtown Denver Partnership will work to find the business a new space, Wiebenson said.

Empty storefronts are becoming a stubborn blight in areas like the 16th Street Mall that rely on office workers for foot traffic and business during the week. The remote work revolution ushered in by the pandemic has been great for white-collar workers that are able to cut out their commutes and work from the comfort of a home office, but it hasn’t been great for the restaurants and shops where they used to spend their money.

The hollowed-out feeling of the 16th Street Mall creates a host of issues for the businesses there. Public perception of safety in Downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, said Beth Moyski, a vice president at the Downtown Denver Partnership, during a recent event on homelessness hosted by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s that person talking to themselves …. They might not have any contact with me whatsoever, but when you walk past them or when they walk past you, it might make you feel uncomfortable. And that’s how people feel unsafe,” Moyski said during the panel discussion.