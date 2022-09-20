Suspect in Arvada police officer killing charged with first-degree murder

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office has formally charged the 31-year-old man accused of killing Arvada police officer Dillon Vakoff.

Vakoff was killed last week, when he reported to the scene of a large domestic disturbance in an Arvada neighborhood. According to police, Sonny Almanza took out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the responding officers, killing Vakoff and injuring a female victim.

Almanza is charged with 11 counts, including murder in the first degree, and attempted murder of the female victim, who has now been identified as Mercedes Lopez.