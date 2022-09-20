Suspect in Arvada police officer killing charged with first-degree murder
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office has formally charged the 31-year-old man accused of killing Arvada police officer Dillon Vakoff.
Vakoff was killed last week, when he reported to the scene of a large domestic disturbance in an Arvada neighborhood. According to police, Sonny Almanza took out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the responding officers, killing Vakoff and injuring a female victim.
Almanza is charged with 11 counts, including murder in the first degree, and attempted murder of the female victim, who has now been identified as Mercedes Lopez.
Almanza was informed of his formal charges in Jefferson County court Tuesday morning. They are:
- Murder in the first degree after deliberation/with the intent of a peace officer
- Murder in the first degree after deliberation/with the intent
- Murder in the first degree, extreme indifference
- Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, after deliberation/with the intent
- Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, extreme indifference
- Assault in the second degree
- Possession of a weapon by a previous offender
- Large-capacity magazine prohibited
- First-degree criminal trespass
- Two counts of crime of violence
His next court appearance is Oct. 7 for a motions hearing.
