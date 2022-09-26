Colorado’s state fish, once considered extinct, is reproducing naturally in native waters

Colorado’s state fish, the greenback cutthroat trout, was once considered completely extinct, but state biologists announced Friday that the species is now reproducing on its own.

“This is just another affirmation that our conservation practices work and that we can save species on the brink,” said Kevin Rogers, an aquatics researcher for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Federal officials first listed the greenback cutthroat as extinct in the 1930s, but small Colorado populations found in 1957, 1965 and 1970 have left the species with a tenuous, yet steady, presence on endangered species lists.

Biologists later discovered those populations weren’t purebred greenback trout. They were actually a similar looking subspecies. But in 2012, researchers discovered the world’s only natural, purebred population of greenback cutthroat trout in a 3.5 mile run of Bear Creek.

Since that discovery, CPW has managed a trout hatchery to keep population levels sustainable.

“Each spring, CPW aquatic biologists have strapped on heavy electro-fishing backpacks to painstakingly hike up Bear Creek to catch greenbacks and collect milt and roe – sperm and eggs,” CPW said.