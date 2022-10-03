Expect major delays along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon this week as CDOT clears debris

Emergency repairs and rockfall prevention work will cause major traffic delays on Interstate 70 starting Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportations has warned travelers to expect 20 to 30 minute holds along both directions of I-70 as crews continue construction in Glenwood Canyon following major mudslides last summer. Those delays are expected to last through Thursday, depending on weather conditions.

Traffic will be held in both directions for up to 30 minutes between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Crews will then release the queue of motorists lined up at the closure points and stop traffic again once they are clear.

Workers will be clearing a fence where rockfall debris has accumulated. CDOT will also bring in a helicopter to install a new net and anchor system that should protect the interstate from future rockslides.

Repairs began in August 2021, and CDOT hopes to wrap up the project later this fall.