Hoping to become the world’s tarantula capital, La Junta hosts first-ever festival dedicated to the tiny critters

Respect the tarantula trek. That was the main message at La Junta’s first Tarantula Festival this weekend.

Festival goers got to watch a parade, take tarantula tours, buy tarantula-related goods and learn about the arachnids from hands-on displays at La Junta’s senior center.

La Junta Mayor Joe Ayala said the festival is a chance to explain a tarantula’s important place in the local ecosystem.

“It’s about educating,” Ayala said. “It’s about telling people it’s awesome, take a picture, don’t take a tarantula.”

Jess Hazel/KRCC A Colorado Brown Tarantula rests on festival volunteer Warren McClure’s hand at the educational pavilion in the La Junta senior center during Tarantula Fest on October 8, 2022.

Ayala said La Junta tourism focused on conservation education as well as bringing tourism to local businesses when planning the family-friendly event. He said he wants La Junta to become known as the tarantula capital of the world.

“Instead of the home where the buffalo roam,” Ayala said, “it’s gonna be, ‘Give me a home where the tarantulas roam.’ That’s gonna be our slogan.”