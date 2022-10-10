Remembering the ‘First Lady of Recovery’ as the Betty Ford Center celebrates 40 years of helping people

Last week marked the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Betty Ford Center, a renowned residential treatment program for people struggling with substance use disorder.

Ford co-founded the center after opening up about her own struggles with drugs and alcohol in the late 1970’s.

CPR News' Vic Vela reported on this story for WBUR and NPR's Here and Now on the legacy of the First Lady of Recovery and how a Betty Ford program in Aurora helps children understand addiction. Click the player above to listen to it.