Win tickets: Cate Blanchett in the new psychological thriller ‘Tár’

"Tár" is the new psychological thriller from writer-producer-director Todd Field. It stars Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking fictional conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. Tár is a powerful, pop icon at the height of her career, wielding power over those around her. Just as she's preparing for both a book launch and a much-anticipated live performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony, her life begins to unravel around her in a way that will feel familiar in our modern society.



"Tár" premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where Blanchett won the award for best actress. Critics give "Tár" a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer.

