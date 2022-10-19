Buckle up, mountain travelers: CDOT’s 5-year expansion of I-70 at Floyd Hill is about to start

Colorado’s top elected officials threw a jovial first shovelful of dirt Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a long-sought project: The expansion of Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill, one of the most notorious pinch points in Colorado’s entire mountain road network.

“Help is on the way,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

The project, estimated to cost $700 million, is now fully funded with a mix of state and federal money, Polis announced. The expansion will add a westbound toll lane, a new eastbound climbing lane for slow vehicles, wildlife crossings and fencing, a new frontage road, and other improvements. Those will all add up to smoother travel for motorists, cyclists and transit riders, officials say.

“We’re giving Colorado the roads and highways we deserve,” Polis said. “We’re fixing the darn roads.”

CDOT has been eyeing the project for decades, said chief engineer Steve Harelson. It’s one of the last major “minimum” projects outlined in a massive 2011 study that charted the future of the entire I-70 mountain corridor.

“Looking back at all of the effort and the culmination of so much work, it’s almost like a graduation,” Harelson said. “But now the hard work begins.”

Nathaniel Minor/CPR News Interstate 70 west of Denver approaching Floyd Hill is backed up with ski traffic on Jan. 18, 2020.

The first round of improvements include a new wildlife crossing near Genesee and new roundabouts on parallel U.S. Highway 40. Construction on I-70 itself will begin in earnest next year and is scheduled to wrap up in 2027.

The expansion project coincides with the recent launch of a new state-run I-70 transit service, which CDOT touts as one way it’s attempting to curb greenhouse gas emissions. CDOT estimates the project will actually reduce carbon emissions because they predict a wider road will reduce congestion and lead to higher traveling speeds.

Environmental groups are skeptical of that claim, saying more lanes will attract more drivers who’ve avoided traveling the traffic-choked stretch for years.