The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for November 2022

In a state that sees more sunny days than snowy ones, we are reflecting some of that lovely sunshine to this month's Local 303. We welcome music from all across Colorado, a few musicians who used to call our state their home, plus artists we hope you have heard on our weekly show More From the Local 303 on Friday nights at 10 p.m.



Join us to celebrate the Local 303! Our in-person gathering, the Local 303 Meetup will take place on Monday November 28th from 6:30-9 p.m. at Mercury Café with a special performance from one of this month's artists! The event is 21+ and open to the public.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music.

Meet November's picks:

A Hundred Drums

Photo: Mind Warp Management

Colorado Home: Denver



About: Thunderous low end and pulsating rhythm embody the powerful music of A Hundred Drums.



Stomping the stage in a tangle of hair and a blur of motion, her high-octane live show is the result of years of searching for that perfect primal pulse that connects humans on the dance floor. Since she was a teenager, Gabrielle Watson has been cultivating a sound that encapsulates experimental hip-hop, psychedelic bass, and indigenous hand drums. After a decade of crafting her sonic signature in cutting-edge spaces, A Hundred Drums has emerged onto the main stage to bring the sounds of the underground to the masses.



In early Summer 2021, A Hundred Drums released a politically potent EP on ZEDS DEAD’s Deadbeats label. Enough Is Enough outlines the struggles of being Black in America, set against the backdrop of police violence, systemic racism, and the protest movement still pervasive in a world one year removed from the death of George Floyd. Unlike anything the powerhouse bass label has ever released, a mini-documentary companion piece gave fans an inside look at the making of the record. Through it, Watson tells the story of her own mistreatment at the hands of the police and the genesis of the music and message she so desperately needed to convey. In an industry saturated with vapid party anthems, A Hundred Drums chose to use her platform to deliver substance alongside sound.



Watson cut her teeth in dark and sweaty basements showcasing icons of the UK dubstep and drum & bass scenes, and has traveled to far flung psytrance festivals to hone her mixing skills. ‘AHD’ now gets to share lineups with some of the biggest acts in all of electronic music and collaborate with some of the most sought after producers and vocalists across a multitude of genres. She kicks off 2022 as a handpicked support act for REZZ’s blockbuster North American tour. Major festival dates loom large on the calendar. A series of singles, collaborations, and mixes stack up in the pipeline. A Hundred Drums has arrived and with her comes the promise of a new generation of bass producers in ascendance.

Anville

Photo: Indigo Media

Colorado Home: Johnstown, Colorado



Formed: I started rapping in 2017



Latest Release: "Funktion" (Single), Self-Released, Jun. 2, 2022



Pronouns: He/Him/His



About: Born out of Greeley, Colorado to a 19 year old single mother, Anville’s music embodies the struggles he and his mother faced moving from place to place during his childhood. Anville’s love for soulful music began early riding around in the backseat of his moms 1966 Mercury Comet, the sounds of Lauryn Hill, Jimi Hendrix, Jay-z, Nas, Prince, Tupac and Biggie were always on his mothers CD player. As he grew older other musicians began to inspire him to create, musicians such as J. Cole, Anderson Paak, Kendrick Lamar, XXXtentacion, Shakey Graves amongst other greats. Being Mexican, Puerto Rican and Dominican it wasn’t easy growing up in Weld County Colorado but he never stopped being himself. “I want to inspire people to trust themselves, be themselves and love themselves…. Be yourself in every single situation and everything will fall in line. Trust yourself, Love yourself, Be yourself until the Ancestors call you back.”



Plans for the rest of 2022: Even though 2022 is coming to an end I definitely have some solid plans for the remaining months. I have some shows out in Los Angeles and Hollywood which I am looking forward to. I am going to release some new singles and music videos but I really want to hone in on creating constant social media content for everyone to enjoy. I’m always working towards something and staying creative. I love my fans, they deserve to see and feel every part of my creativity.



Let's give thanks! Coming out of a few tough years with the pandemic, what is the most valuable music lesson you've learned this year? The most valuable lesson I have learned this year is showing gratitude and embracing the connections it brings with everything around us. Even the smallest of things are worth appreciating and showing gratitude towards. Covid did a really good job at pulling everything away from us which we hold dearly, whether that be working out, family get-togethers or going out with some homies. In my case it took away my ability to perform in front of the people who believe in me. Those few tough years during the pandemic taught me to appreciate every single show and event I do. If theres 1000 people there, I’m gonna killing it, if there's 100 people there I’m gonna killing it, if there's 10 people there I’m gonna to kill it. I discovered how gratitude changes ones perspective and connects us with everything around us, it brings us closer to the light in the best way possible.



Website: https://www.anvillesworld.org/music

Get Social: Linktree, BandCamp, Instagram, Twitter