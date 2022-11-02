Former nurse arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting patients at Grand Junction hospital

Grand Junction police have arrested a former intensive-care nurse on allegations that he sexually assaulted at least three unconscious patients while working at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Christopher Peter Lambros, 61, was arrested Oct. 25 on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault. St. Mary’s fired Lambros immediately after the arrest and said in a statement that it had put him on administrative leave as soon as it received a “reported concern.”

The hospital said it contacted police and removed Lambros’ access to its facility and patients immediately after the report.

According to the arrest affidavit, the police department first contacted Lambros in July after receiving a report of him allegedly taking photos of an unconscious female patient whose breasts and genitalia were exposed. The affidavit says Lambros told police he was giving the patient injections in the stomach for blood clots, which is why her gown was pulled up, and he denied taking any photos of her.

The police got a warrant to search Lambros’ phone, and a forensic analysis uncovered deleted photographs and videos of what appear to be Lambros in scrubs sexually assaulting “a number of” victims in a hospital setting, the affidavit says. Police say they’re working with the hospital to identify the three victims.

In a statement, St. Mary’s President Bryan Moore described the allegations of Lambros’ actions as “reprehensible,” and going against “everything we believe and value.”

“We are doing everything possible to ensure our patients continue to feel safe and respected while receiving care at St Mary’s Medical Center,” Moore said.

The hospital said it has cooperated with the investigation since first reporting Lambros to police in July.

Lambros was profiled in a CPR News story in 2020, as part of a series on frontline medical workers. He had been with St. Mary’s for a decade.

Lambros is being held at the Mesa County Jail on $250,000 bond and is due in court Friday.